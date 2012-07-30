Dedicated Server Expert Helps New Webmasters Understand the Dedicated Server Concept and Why They Need It

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- New webmasters who are confused about using a dedicated server or how they function now have a new resource on the Hosting Reviews website. The researchers on the site have committed several pages on their popular website each with detailed information on dedicated server hosting for both Windows and Linux.



The information on the Hosting Reviews website is broken down into categories so site visitors can find information quickly. The webmaster on the site said, “We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people so they can get the information they need and be in and out in no time.” The main webpage is located on the following URL: http://realhostingjedi.com/dedicated-server and offers information on the following:



- Dedicated server hosting

- Dedicated hosting

- Cheap dedicated servers

- Windows dedicated server

- Linux dedicated server

- Dedicated web hosting



There are many benefits to using dedicated servers and there are just as many options to choose from. It can be a little confusing for people who are just beginning a website and don’t know how to make a decision on which option to choose. For example, a Linux dedicated server has several differences over a Windows dedicated server so picking the best option depends on the goal of the website and the hosting needs.



A website that will be used to host streaming videos or a lot of pictures requires a different hosting package than a website which is only going to host text and product descriptions. The number of visitors a website will expect also has an impact on the type of server that’s needed. New webmasters are encouraged to visit the Hosting Reviews website to perform research before they make any decisions as to which service they’re going to use.



Best Hosting Reviews provides reviews of only the top rated hosting companies online today. The website is updated on a regular schedule so there is always fresh content on the site for readers and followers. The website’s researchers also accept user-generated reviews which they incorporate into their publications so readers get a broader picture of the company.