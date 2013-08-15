Dee Knapp, Seattle Business Mediator, Launches New Website

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Dee Knapp, Owner of Accord & Collaboration Dispute Resolution Services announces the launch of her highly anticipated new and improved website which focuses on her services in mediation, conflict coaching and team building. Complete with an extensive business mediation blog the site also highlights Knapp’s training seminars and upcoming events. Knapp said of her newly launched site, "I wanted to create a useful resource for anyone seeking information about business mediation. I believe I’ve accomplished my goal. The site is rather comprehensive and will be of great use to those interested in my services."



Based in Seattle, Washington Knapp’s services focus on an early intervention to conflict which thereby saves companies money, promotes job satisfaction and solves problems before they become lawsuits. Among her extensive mediation services Knapp provides focused tools to reach common ground within companies striving to secure manageable workplaces. "What I love about my work is finding that common ground between people no matter how intensely they disagree." added Knapp. With over twenty years of experience in dispute resolution, including law, mediation and organizational development Knapp knows the value of an atmosphere of appreciation and effective conversation.



Information on the extensive website includes an article entitled, “Handling Workplace Conflict During Organizational Change” which discusses ways to approach the resounding fear that may assault company associates who resist change. Stating fears regarding the loss of job security and lack of trust Knapp asks readers to take a look at themselves and identify their own areas of resistance. Knapp says of the item, "I think this is an important resource for organizations undergoing change. It covers tips for handling change as well as my 4-step process for turning conflict into opportunity."



For more information visit http://www.SeattleBusinessMediation.com. To connect on Facebook click on https://www.facebook.com/SeattleBusinessMediation.



CONTACT:

Dee Knapp

(206) 367-1994