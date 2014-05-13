Deep Analysis on Alpha-Mannosidosis Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Alpha-Mannosidosis Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Alpha-Mannosidosis Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014" provides data on the Alpha-Mannosidosis clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Alpha-Mannosidosis. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Alpha-Mannosidosis. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.



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Scope

Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations

Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type

Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn and terminated)



Reasons to buy

Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner

Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more

Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe

Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies



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Table of Contents

List of Tables

List of Figures 4

Introduction 5

Alpha-Mannosidosis 5

Report Guidance 5

Clinical Trials by Region 6

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country 7

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 9

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 10

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Alpha-Mannosidosis to Metabolic Disorders Clinical Trials 11

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries 12

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status 13

Clinical Trials by Phase 14

In Progress Trials by Phase 15

Clinical Trials by Trial Status 16

Clinical Trials by End Point Status 17

Unaccomplished Trials of Alpha-Mannosidosis 18

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 19

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type 20



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