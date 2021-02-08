Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Deep brain stimulation (DBS) systems are devices that send electrical signals to the brain areas responsible for movements. Technological advancements in deep brain stimulation (DBS) systems, along with rising demand for wireless rechargeable systems and painless, are expected to drive the market growth. The global deep brain stimulation (DBS) systems market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 2,122.8 million by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8% in the products outlook, owing use of advanced technology and safety features attributed by the product



Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) registered highest CAGR of 8.1% in the applications outlook closely followed by depression due to growing prevalence of stress and anxiety disorders among people worldwide



North American region dominated the deep brain stimulation systems market with a market share of 37.4% in 2019, owing to increase in occurrence of depression episodes, along with favourable compensation policies and potential technological progressions in the deep brain stimulation systems



Key market companies studied and profiled for this research include Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies.



The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries.

infographics.



Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market Drivers

The market is projected to exhibit a significant growth of demand during the forecast period, owing to the growing incidences of Parkinson's disease, dystonia, and multiple sclerosis. Moreover, the surging demand for painless and minimally invasive surgeries will further boost market demand during the forecast period. The wireless rechargeable system of the devices makes it extremely convenient, leading to significant growth in the demand for deep brain stimulation (DBS) systems.



Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue, due to the growing prevalence of depression and neurological disorders, favorable reimbursements, and expanding product approvals from the U.S. FDA. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show considerable growth due to the growing incidences of Parkinson's disease, OCD, epilepsy, and depression. Furthermore, developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia, have greater growth opportunities during the forecast period, owing to the growing investments and high patient pool.



Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel



Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson's Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other



Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Neurology Centers

Other



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



