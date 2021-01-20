Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Analysis By 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Deep brain stimulation systems that transmit electrical signals to certain parts of the brain to monitor unconscious movements in the body are largely referred to as DBS systems. Minimally invasive surgical procedures play a vital role in treating diseases that are characterized by neurological symptoms like tremors, movement control, rigidity, among others.



In deep brain stimulation, the devices administered ensure minimal damage to the brain tissues around them. Without further surgical procedures, the embedded devices can be recharged wirelessly. These characteristics drive the market for deep brain stimulation systems on a considerably large scale, thus propelling the demand for such systems in the coming years.



Key market players operating in the market include Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies



Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market Drivers



The Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market is projected to hit a USD 2122.8 million valuation by 2027, rising from its USD 1227.5 million valuation in 2019 at a CAGR of 8.1 percent. The Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market has witnessed considerable growth prospects due increasing incidences of depression, vital tremor, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).



Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems product segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8%, owing to use of advanced technology and safety features like painless management and wireless recharge to reduce tremors associated with Parkinson's disease



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson's Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Neurology Centers

Other



In addition, the number of patients with involuntary movements leading to Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and dystonia is increasing drastically. In the coming years, this, along with growing demand for the implementation of minimally invasive procedures due to quality-efficient patient results, is set to provide the industry with lucrative growth prospects.



North America dominated the industry with a largest market share in the deep brain stimulation (DBS) systems market. The growth prospects of the market are attributed to increase in occurrence of depression disorders, product approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) along with favorable reimbursement scenarios and potential technological advancements in systems.



Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market: Regional Outlook



Due to increased depressive disorders, product approvals from the U.S. FDA, favorable reimbursement scenarios and future technical advances in systems, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the deep brain stimulation systems market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Intensifying Prevalence of Parkinson's disease and epilepsy



4.2.2.2. Innovation of technologically advanced DBS systems



4.2.2.3. Favorable funding scenario



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of deep brain stimulation systems



4.2.3.2. Side effects associated with the treatment/surgery



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Product Pipeline Analysis



4.5. Regulatory Framework



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Dual Channel DBS System



5.1.2. Single Channel DBS System



Chapter 6. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Fluid Replacement



6.1.2. Parkinson's Disease



6.1.3. Pain Management



6.1.4. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)



6.1.5. Epilepsy



6.1.6. Essential Tremor



6.1.7. Depression



6.1.8. Dystonia



6.1.9. Other



Chapter 7. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Hospitals



7.1.2. Ambulatory Care Center



7.1.3. Neurology Centers



7.1.4. Other



To Be Continued…!



