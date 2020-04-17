"Deep Green" Movie Writer, Producer, Director Shares Climate Solutions for Earth Day 50th Anniversary.

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, talk radio show, "Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore." launches their live interview series with Matt Briggs, Writer, Producer and Director of "Deep Green," an upbeat, solution-oriented climate action movie. Briggs shares how and why he made "Deep Green", how he retrofitted his 1952 home, transformed his lifestyle into a near net zero carbon emissions footprint, and how you can do this too to do your part to cool the Earth--- and save money long-term doing it.



"Deep Green" was perhaps the first, and maybe the best documentary to move beyond doom and gloom to showing audiences how to fix the Climate Crisis. It is "an upbeat documentary about how to de-carbonize energy and restore the natural world in order to stop man-made global warming and habitat destruction. It is all about solutions," said Briggs. "We talked to the best solutions people in the world for two years including spending many months shooting in China and 7 European countries. We always brought the story back to what one person can do. The best green technology and strong laws to phase in necessary restorative action are key, but ultimately we all have to buy in: changing the way we live is up to us. After two years of resisting suggestions by my film crew, I started to write myself into the movie as a real-life example of what one person can do."



"Deep Green" includes over 40 experts from around the world filmed with the best equipment and sound by award-winning cinematographers. It is an easy ride, and includes helpful animations from award-winning Bent Image Lab: 8 line-drawn animation summaries for each chapter by Pascal Campion of Pixar/Dreamworks. There are two larger 3-4 minute cartoons: "Trees" about what happens when you cut down a rainforest, and "The Krill is Gone" about what happens when we burn carbon and turn the Ocean acidic---this animation qualified to be considered for Best Animated Short at the Academy Awards. Both were voiced by Tom Kenny (better known as Sponge Bob, and Lenny in Toy Story3).



In this live interview on "Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore." with co-hosts, Lori Anne Rising and Uncle Mark Olmstead, Briggs shares his thinking on best climate crisis solutions overall and what one person can do. He also connects the dots between the best 1-2 year acute solutions for the current novel corona virus pandemic with the next 10 years of steady, needed solutions to what is now the Climate Emergency. He feels there is a big opportunity for a reassessment of our whole relation to the natural world that will make us both safer from wild animal viruses, and keep the world cool enough to sustain a healthy Life Support System. Re-setting to a new normal where humanity understands we are part of Nature and need to be in a sustainable balance within it will be necessary to break both the fever of the novel corona virus and the fever of the Earth.



Catch the interview on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Noon Pacific Time on the "Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore." talk radio show on the Voice America – Variety Channel at https://radioshow.riseandshineasone.com/listen.



