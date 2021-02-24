The global deep learning chip market reached a market size of USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.
In the latest report titled "Global Deep Learning Chip Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Deep Learning Chip business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Global deep learning chip market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising adoption of quantum computing. Quantum computers reinforce a groundbreaking convergence in Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, and machine learning. The advent of quantum computing is propelling growth of the overall deep learning chipset market as a result. Growing trend of smart homes in developed and developing countries is expected to further propel growth of the global deep learning chip market going forward.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Google LLC
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Bitmain Technologies Ltd.
NVIDIA Corporation
com, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Qualcomm Incorporated
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Xilinx, Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning chip market based on chip type, technology, end-use, and region:
Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
Central Processing Unit (CPU)
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
System-In-Package (SIP)
System-On-Chip (Soc)
Multi-Chip Module
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Automotive
Healthcare
BFSI
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunication
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Deep Learning Chip Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Deep Learning Chip market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
