Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Global deep learning chip market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising adoption of quantum computing. Quantum computers reinforce a ground-breaking convergence in Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, and machine learning.
The global deep learning chip market is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share in the global market revenue. Some of the top players are:
Google LLC
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Bitmain Technologies Ltd.
NVIDIA Corporation
com, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Qualcomm Incorporated
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Xilinx, Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning chip market based on chip type, technology, end-use, and region:
Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
Central Processing Unit (CPU)
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
System-In-Package (SIP)
System-On-Chip (Soc)
Multi-Chip Module
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Automotive
Healthcare
BFSI
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunication
Others
Exploring growth rate over a period
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
