Deep Learning Chip Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing quantum computing adoption is expected to drive global deep learning chip market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Rising implementation of deep learning chips for robotics is expected to further propel global deep learning chip market growth. Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups is projected to continue to support growth of the global deep learning chip market going ahead.



The global deep learning chip market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the deep learning chip market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the deep learning chip market.



Increasing deep learning applications including for signal recognition, image recognition, and data mining among various industries such as automotive, IT & telecommunications, and healthcare in countries in North America is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in North America.



Key market participants include Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc.



In May 2019, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. entered into partnership with Efinix, Inc. Through this collaboration, the businesses are building Quantum eFPGAs for Samsung's 10nm silicone process.



Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning chip market on the basis of chip type, technology, end-use, and region.



Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (SoC)

Multi-Chip Module

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Deep Learning Chip market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



