Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- deep learning chip market reached a market size of USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period. Global deep learning chip market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising adoption of quantum computing. Quantum computers reinforce a groundbreaking convergence in Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, and machine learning. The advent of quantum computing is propelling growth of the overall deep learning chipset market as a result.



Deep Learning Chip Market - Forecast to 2028,' is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Deep Learning Chip market. The report's authors have offered necessary details on the latest Deep Learning Chip market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Deep Learning Chip industry entails useful insights into the estimated Deep Learning Chip market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry's key outcomes in the near future.



Market Scope:



One of the report's central components is the broad Deep Learning Chip market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.



The key players' financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts' team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Deep Learning Chip market players.



The global deep learning chip market is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share in the global market revenue. Some of the top players are:



Google LLC

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

com, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Xilinx, Inc.



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. The scope of the report can be defined as:



Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (Soc)

Multi-Chip Module

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others



Key geographical areas:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Deep Learning Chip Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Deep Learning Chip Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of quantum computing



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for smart homes



4.2.2.3. Rising implementation of deep learning chip for robotics



4.2.2.4. Increasing government focus on developing smart cities



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals



4.2.3.2. High cost of components



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Deep Learning Chip Market By Chip Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Chip Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)



5.1.2. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)



5.1.3. Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)



5.1.4. Central Processing Unit (CPU)



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Deep Learning Chip Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. System-in-package (SIP)



6.1.2. System-on-chip (SoC)



6.1.3. Multi-chip Module



6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. Deep Learning Chip Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Automotive



7.1.2. Healthcare



7.1.3. BFSI



7.1.4. Industrial



7.1.5. Consumer Electronics



7.1.6. IT & Telecommunication



7.1.7. Others



Continue…!



Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

