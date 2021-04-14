The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the deep learning system industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global deep learning system market size is expected to reach USD 93.34 Billion at a steady CAGR of 39.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The deep learning system market is witnessing increased growth due to improvement in computing power and reducing hardware cost. Increase in the number of smart devices and usage of embedded Artificial Intelligence and deep learning to enhance features of these devices is driving growth of the deep learning system market.
Increasing investment by major players in the market in advanced technologies to facilitate data mining processes and deep learning-based speech and image recognition are factors expected to propel market growth. Deep learning is an important technology behind autonomous cars, which enables vehicles to recognize stop signs or distinguish objects from pedestrians. As autonomous vehicles navigate on roads, deep learning can allow the car to act with the help of millions of individual Artificial Intelligence models. The technology also finds application in security in defense & aerospace sectors.
Key players in the market include Google, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Sensory Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.
Market Overview:
The report bifurcates the Deep Learning System market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.
Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Software
Solution (Software Framework/SDK)
Platform/API
Hardware
Processor
Network
Memory
Services
Training
Installation
Support & Maintenance
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Signal Recognition
Image Recognition
Data Mining
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Agriculture
Automotive
Retail
Security
Human Resources
Law
Marketing
Fintech
Key Objectives of the Global Deep Learning System Market Report:
An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.
The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Deep Learning System market and its leading players.
The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.
Regional Landscape section of the Deep Learning System report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.
The various regions analyzed in the report include:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Report Highlights:
Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Deep Learning System business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.
The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2021-2028).
The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.
The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Deep Learning System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Deep Learning System Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Deep learning usage in big data analytics
4.2.2.2. Improving computing power and declining hardware cost
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Increasing complexity in hardware due to complex algorithm used in technology
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued…!
