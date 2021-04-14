Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global deep learning system market size is expected to reach USD 93.34 Billion at a steady CAGR of 39.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The deep learning system market is witnessing increased growth due to improvement in computing power and reducing hardware cost. Increase in the number of smart devices and usage of embedded Artificial Intelligence and deep learning to enhance features of these devices is driving growth of the deep learning system market.



Increasing investment by major players in the market in advanced technologies to facilitate data mining processes and deep learning-based speech and image recognition are factors expected to propel market growth. Deep learning is an important technology behind autonomous cars, which enables vehicles to recognize stop signs or distinguish objects from pedestrians. As autonomous vehicles navigate on roads, deep learning can allow the car to act with the help of millions of individual Artificial Intelligence models. The technology also finds application in security in defense & aerospace sectors.



Key players in the market include Google, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Sensory Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.



Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Solution (Software Framework/SDK)

Platform/API

Hardware

Processor

Network

Memory

Services

Training

Installation

Support & Maintenance



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Signal Recognition

Image Recognition

Data Mining

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Agriculture

Automotive

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Law

Marketing

Fintech



Regional Landscape section of the Deep Learning System report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

