Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- The deep neural networks market is set to attain a valuation of USD 5.98 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.4%. Deep neural networks applications are widespread in several industries, including BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Biotechnology, Energy & Utilities, and Retail & E-Commerce.



Software and applications are the most commonly used attributes that have been incorporating deep neural networks in use for research simulators, building visualization to monitor training process, simulate the behavior of the consumers using the apps and software, among others. Software and application sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 22.6% throughout the forecast period.



In 2018, Switzerland based leading AI Tech Company, Starmind, announced an investment of USD 15 Million in its self-learning next generation designing and algorithms, based on the artificial neural network.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Deep Neural Networks market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Deep Neural Networks market.



Deep Neural Networks Market Segments

The global Deep Neural Networks market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Deep Neural Networks market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



Deep Neural Networks Market Drivers

The major driving force for the development of the deep neural networks market is the increasing requirement of the deep learning neural algorithm in image & signal analysis, clinical diagnosis, and drug or vaccine development.



Deep neural networks set an artificial humanlike cognizance by eliminating the burden from an application developer. The errorless operation can be run 24x7 and can solve complex problems beyond human ability and provide logical interpretation. These key benefits of deep neural networks are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Deep Neural Networks Market Regional Analysis

In 2019, the North America region held the largest market share over the forecast period. This is due to the colossal implementation in various sectors and growing use of highly advanced technology in IT & Telecommunication and Healthcare sectors.



Asia Pacific region is expected to register a CAGR of 23.9 % in the deep neural networks market over the forecast period. The region is projected to expand at a fast rate due to high internet usage and penetration in online shopping. The rapid urbanization and industrialization have driven the market region's growth.



The European region has one of the most vital market positions for its superiority in Healthcare services and IT & Telecommunication, and large scale usage of deep neural networks in various sectors.



Deep Neural Networks Market Key players in the market include Google, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Qualcomm, Intel, Ward Systems, Starmind, Neurala, NeuralWare, and Clarifai, among others.



Deep Neural Networks Market Dealing with the competition and competitors

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Deep Neural Networks market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.



Filling in the gaps

It will not be wrong to say that the Deep Neural Networks market report talks about customer experience that matters to every business owner planning to leverage the strategic insights for their brand growth. The case studies included in the study further demonstrate how recent innovation, mergers or acquisitions, new launches, research and development etc. have enables prominent leaders to curb toughest issues related to production volumes, demand and supply, supply chain management and more.



Study aims at providing data about key category dynamics such as user awareness and a buyer's purchase intent, as well as tries to list down the relative influence of certain trends on the demand for a certain product or service.



Helping you establish a strong foothold in the industry

The Deep Neural Networks report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.



Apart from the above mentioned content the researchers go an extra mile to define the distinct usage occasions and lists the customer segments to leverage the brand and identify future opportunities. Besides, the subject matter expert segment the target customers purely based on their consumption patterns.



Deep Neural Networks Market Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software & Application

Services



Deep Neural Networks Market Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Preprocessing

Analytical Tools

Visualization

Optimization

Others



Deep Neural Networks Market Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-Premises



Deep Neural Networks Market End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Electronics & Semiconductors

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Biotechnology

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing Industries

Retail & E-Commerce

Others



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Deep Neural Networks market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Deep Neural Networks market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Deep Neural Networks market growth worldwide?