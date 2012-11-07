Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Growth in data processing power and the rising incidences of cyber threats have spurred the growth of the deep packet inspection market and this trend is expected to continue in the coming future. Technological advancements and substantial research and development in the DPI market are other important factors contributing to the growth of this market.Deep packet inspection (DPI) is a form of computer network packet filtering, which determines the data part of a packet as it passes an inspection point. This method is implemented for searching protocol noncompliance, spam, viruses, intrusions, or defined criterion to determine whether the packet can be passed or if it needs to be routed to another destination for further check.



Though fixed line operators continue to invest in the DPI market for traffic management and to manage the impact of over-the-top (OTT) content on their networks, wireless operators are looking toward the DPI market for more granular traffic management including prioritization and strategic offload.



DPI Industry Segmentation by Applications



Lawful Intercept

Policy Definition and Enforcement

Targeted Advertising

Quality of Service

Tiered Services

Copyright Enforcement



This research report analyzes the deep DPI market based on its market segments and major geographies. It includes a complete analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, market structure, restraints, and market predictions for the near future.



The report also provides an analysis of the recent technological improvements in the deep packet inspection (DPI) market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis. The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating the market of deep packet inspection (DPI) are Sandvine Corporation, Procera Networks, Allot Communications, Cisco, Arbor Networks, Quosmos, Endace, ipoque, Bivio Networks, and others.



