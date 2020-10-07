Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Deep Packet Inspection Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Deep Packet Inspection Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Deep Packet Inspection Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), HPE (United States), Arbor Networks, Inc. (United States), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States), Bivio Networks, Inc. (United States), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Procera Networks, Inc. (United States), Extreme Networks, Inc. (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Symantec Corporation (United States)a



Deep Packet Inspection

Deep packet inspection (DPI) is defined as a form of filtering used to observe data packets sent from one computer to another over a network. DPI is a type of surveillance technology that permits internet service providers (ISPs) to keep a path of the content produced over data packets in real time. It is a solution that delivers the ability for the users to look into the computer network packet past the basic header information. It is used to deliver solution to deal with internet-related issues as well as cybercrimes all at once. Additionally, advancements in DPI technology have helped monitor, control, and secure network operations, making the cyber world safer.



Deep Packet Inspection Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Standalone DPI, Integrated DPI), Application (Government, ISPs, Enterprises, Education, Others), Services (Training & Consulting, Integration and Support & Maintenance), Solutions (Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Network Performance Management, Data loss/leak Prevention and Management, Intrusion Detection System (IDS)), End User (Enterprises, Government, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Education, Others)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Safety System

- Growing Adoption of High Speed Broadband Globally



Market Trend

- Fueling Demand for Network Performance Management

- Rising Dependency on Cloud Computing, Big Data, IOT and Advances in Communication Technologies



Market Challenges

- Privacy and Network Neutrality Concerns

- Increased Competition Due to Industry Consolidation



Market Restraints:

- Lack of DPI Awareness

- Availability of Open Source DPI



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



