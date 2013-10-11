Deep Research on China Orthopedic Device Industry 2013-2017 Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- HuidianResearch added latest market research report on China Orthopedic Device Market 2013-2017. The Report introduces the development history of China orthopedic device industry and sums up the industrial related policies and regulations. Then, it further analyzes the market scale, market characteristics and competition pattern of orthopedics device. Finally, it forecasts the future development of China orthopedics device, which can provide decision reference for investment in the field.



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At present, the market pattern of China orthopedics device is similar to the pattern of preparation market. The high-end market and class 3 hospitals are mainly occupied by foreign-funded enterprises, while local enterprises are mainly the low-end market and class 2 hospitals. However, foreign-funded enterprises and local enterprises are expanding to the first-tier and second-tier cities, competing for positions. In order to accelerate to expand the China market, for foreign-funded enterprises, acquisition of China high quality enterprises of such field has become the convenient way.



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Benefiting from the improvement of the national income level, the coming of an aging population and the increase in the proportion of medical reimbursement etc., the market demand of orthopedics industry has got effective release in recent years in China. Since 2006, the compound annual growth rate of China orthopedics device market scale has been about 20%. In 2012, the market scale of China orthopedic device was about CNY 9.85 billion, with 270,000 cases of joint replacement, 420,000 cases of spinal device, millions cases of trauma device and 200,000-250,000 cases of dental implant. Among them, trauma products, spinal products and joint products are top 3 segment products.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview of the Orthopedic Device Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Category

1.3 Development



2. Environment Analysis of Orthopedic Device

2.1 Economy Environment

2.1.1 Economy Development Conditions

2.1.2 GDP of China

2.1.3 Investment in Fixed Assets

2.1.4 Import & Export Amount and Growth Rate

2.2 Social Environment

2.3 Policy Environment

2.3.1 Industry Regulatory Situation

2.3.2 Industry Regulatory System

2.3.3 National Related Industry Policy



3. Market Development of China Orthopedic Device

3.1 Status Quo

3.1.1 Market Scale

3.1.2 Market Segments

3.1.3 Market Characteristics

3.1.4 Types of Medical Materials Implanted Human Body in China

3.1.5 Industry Technical Versatility

3.2 Economic Operation

3.2.1 Scale of Prostheses, Artificial Organs and Implant (Referral) Device Industry, 2008-2012

3.3.2 Profit of Prostheses, Artificial Organs and Implant (Referral) Device Industry, 2008-2012

3.2.3 Deficit of Prostheses, Artificial Organs and Implant (Referral) Device Industry, 2008-2012

3.2.4 Profitability of Prostheses, Artificial Organs and Implant (Referral) Device Industry, 2008-2012

3.2.5 Debt Paying Ability of Prostheses, Artificial Organs and Implant (Referral) Device Industry, 2008-2012

3.3 Market Competition Pattern and Forecast

3.4 Business Model

3.5 Development of Upstream and Downstream

3.6 Cyclical, Regional or Seasonal Factors

3.6.1 Cyclical Factor

3.6.2 Regional Factor

3.6.3 Seasonal Factor



4. Imports and Exports of China Orthopedic Device

4.1 Imports and Exports of Orthopedic or Fracture Instruments

4.2 Imports and Exports of Artificial Joint Products



5. Main Enterprises of Orthopedic Device Industry in China Market

5.1 Johnson & Johnson

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Operating Conditions

5.1.3 Future Development

5.2 Medtronic, Inc.

5.2.1 Company Profile

5.2.2 Operating Conditions

5.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.4 Future Development

5.3 Stryker Corporation

5.3.1 Company Profile

5.3.2 Operating Conditions

5.3.3 Acquisition of Trauson Holdings

5.4 Trauson Holdings

5.4.1 Company Profile

5.4.2 Operating Conditions

5.4.3 Future Development

5.5 China Kanghui Holdings

5.5.1 Company Profile

5.5.2 Operating Conditions

5.5.3 Competitiveness

5.6 Weigao Group

5.6.1 Company Profile

5.6.2 Operating Conditions

5.6.3 Sales and Marketing

5.6.4 Business Review and Prospect

5.7 Xian Airfoil Technology Co., Ltd.

5.7.1 Company Profile

5.7.2 Main Products and Processing Technology

5.7.3 Business Performance

5.7.4 Management Capabilities

5.8 LINK Orthopedics (China) Co., Ltd.

5.8.1 Company Profile

5.8.2 Production Equipment, Technology and Production Capacity

5.8.3 Future Development

5.9 Changzhou BIOMET Medical Device Co., Ltd.

5.9.1 Company Profile

5.9.2 Main Products

5.9.3 Operating Conditions

5.10 Beijing Montagne Medical Device Co., Ltd.

5.10.1 Company Profile

5.10.2 Operating Conditions

5.10.3 Competitiveness

5.11 Tianjin Walkman Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

5.11.1 Company Profile

5.11.2 Operating Conditions

5.11.3 Competitiveness

5.12. Suzhou Xinrong Best Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

5.12.1 Company Profile

5.12.2 Operating Conditions

5.12.3 Competitiveness

5.12.4 Future Development



6. Development Forecast and Recommendations on Improving Industrial Competitiveness of Orthopedic Device Industry, 2013-2017

6.1 Development Forecast

6.1.1 Orthopedics Market Has Huge Development Space and Growth Will Be Significantly Higher Than the International Market

6.1.2 The Domestic Market Is More Standardized and More Competitive

6.1.3 The Industrial Chain would Further Subdivide

6.2 Countermeasures and Suggestions to Enhance Industrial Competitiveness



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