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Deep Research on Global Air Monitoring and Sampling Equipment Market 2012-2016

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Air Monitoring and Sampling Equipment Market 2012-2016” to its database

 

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Global IT Management-as-a-Service (ITMaaS) market to grow at a CAGR of 34.29 percent over the period 2012-2016. The increasing number of employees using personal technology devices in the workplace is one of the key factors contributing to this market growth. The Global ITMaaS market has also been witnessing increased popularity of ITMaaS among small and medium-sized enterprises. However, risk associated with multi-tenancy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

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Global ITMaaS Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global ITMaaS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings

6. Public Cloud Services Ecosystem

To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172673

7. Market Environment
7.1 Global Public Cloud Services Market Size and Forecast
7.2 ITMaaS as a Segment of Public Cloud
7.3 ITMaaS as a Segment of Public Cloud Market 2012-2016

8. Market Landscape
8.1 Five Forces Analysis

9. Market Segmentation

10. End-User Segmentation

11. Geographical Segmentation

12. Key Leading Countries
USA
France
UK

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Buying Criteria

15. Market Growth Drivers

16. Drivers and their Impact

17. Market Challenges

18. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

19. Market Trends

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Posted Tuesday, August 13, 2013 at 1:27 PM CDT - Permalink

 