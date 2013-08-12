Deep Research on Global Commercial Airports Body Scanners Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Commercial Airport Full Body Scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing threat of terrorist attacks. The Global Commercial Airport Full Body Scanner market has also been witnessing the pilot testing of full body scanning machines in the APAC region. However, Islamic countries’ refusal to use body scanners could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Commercial Airport Full Body Scanner Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Airports Body Scanners market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include American Science and Engineering Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Microsemi Corp., and Rapiscan Systems Inc.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



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5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries

USA

Canada

UK



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



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