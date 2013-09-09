Deep Research on Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 10.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for enterprises to improve operational performance. The Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market has also been witnessing the demand for packaged software solutions. However, the increasing disparity of data sources could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Oracle Corp., Parsec Automation Corp., and SAP AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aegis Software and Rockwell Automation.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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