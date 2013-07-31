Deep Research on Publicis Omnicom Group vs. Google, Facebook, and Others in Digital Advertising

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The global advertising market is expected to reach approximately $505 B in 2013, representing a 3.5% growth rate. Digital advertising is the fastest growing segment within advertising, and within that segment, mobile is the fastest growing segment of Internet advertising with a projected 67% growth rate.



The merger of advertising giants would have more than 130,000 employees and will represent the number one advertisement firm with Omincom $14.2 B and Publicis $8.8, the combined revenue of $23B based on 2012 numbers. This surpasses the currently largest revenue producer WPP with $15.95B. Coming in at a current fourth place is Interpublic Group at $6.96B.



This research evaluates the proposed merger between Omnicom and Publicis including challenges, synergies, market opportunities, and recommendations for the combined company as it seeks to leverage its assets to obtain a greater stake in the digital advertising market. Recommendations include market focus, strategy, partnering, and acquisitions.



