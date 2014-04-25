Deep Research on Smartphone and Tablet Gaming - UK - April 2014

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Smartphone and Tablet Gaming - UK - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Smartphone and Tablet Gaming - UK - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Data strongly imply that in recent years, smartphone usage was exceptionally high for many activities – including gaming – not because consumers instinctively enjoyed carrying out the activities on their phones, but because the small-screened devices were – in the absence of tablets – the best available option for portable computing.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definitions
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: UK app and game revenue from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, 2012-14
Market factors
Smartphone growth stalls, but tablets remain on an upward incline
Games still dominate the biggest app stores
OFT regulates in-app purchases and data sharing
Companies, brands and innovation
The consumer
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Smartphone and tablet OS used
Figure 2: OS on consumer smartphones, February 2014
Figure 3: OS on consumer tablets, February 2014
Gaming frequency by device
Figure 4: Smartphone and tablet gaming frequency, February 2014
Games played on devices
Figure 5: Games played on smartphones and tablets, February 2014
Factors that would increase gameplay
Figure 6: Factors that might induce consumers to play more smartphone or tablet games, February 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
Smartphone growth has stalled
The facts
The implications
0.15% of freemium players contribute 50% of revenue
The facts
The implications
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Trend Application
Trend: Prepare for the Worst
Trend: Suite Life
Mintel futures: Generation Next
Market Drivers
Key points
Smartphone growth stalls, but tablets remain on an upward incline
Figure 7: Ownership of smartphones, tablets, computers and e-readers, November 2009-December 2013
Smartphones and tablets converge in size
Games still dominate the biggest app stores
Figure 8: Number of games in the top 10 and top 50 most downloaded free, paid and top grossing apps in the UK Apple App, Google Play, Amazon App and Windows Phone Stores, March 2014
Figure 9: Manufacturers of tablets owned by consumers or present in consumer households, by brand, June 2013
Google Play Games should bring a more cohesive experience for Android
Big publishers look to extend the console experience into portable devices
OFT regulates in-app purchases and data sharing
Figure 10: Number of apps in the 100 top grossing apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the top 100 downloaded free apps on the Amazon Appstore that feature in-app purchases, March 2014
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