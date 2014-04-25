Deep Research on Smartphone and Tablet Gaming - UK - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Smartphone and Tablet Gaming - UK - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Data strongly imply that in recent years, smartphone usage was exceptionally high for many activities – including gaming – not because consumers instinctively enjoyed carrying out the activities on their phones, but because the small-screened devices were – in the absence of tablets – the best available option for portable computing.



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Table of Content

Introduction



Definitions

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: UK app and game revenue from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, 2012-14

Market factors

Smartphone growth stalls, but tablets remain on an upward incline

Games still dominate the biggest app stores

OFT regulates in-app purchases and data sharing

Companies, brands and innovation

The consumer



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Smartphone and tablet OS used

Figure 2: OS on consumer smartphones, February 2014

Figure 3: OS on consumer tablets, February 2014

Gaming frequency by device

Figure 4: Smartphone and tablet gaming frequency, February 2014

Games played on devices

Figure 5: Games played on smartphones and tablets, February 2014

Factors that would increase gameplay

Figure 6: Factors that might induce consumers to play more smartphone or tablet games, February 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights



Smartphone growth has stalled

The facts

The implications

0.15% of freemium players contribute 50% of revenue

The facts

The implications



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Trend Application

Trend: Prepare for the Worst

Trend: Suite Life

Mintel futures: Generation Next



Market Drivers

Key points

Smartphone growth stalls, but tablets remain on an upward incline

Figure 7: Ownership of smartphones, tablets, computers and e-readers, November 2009-December 2013

Smartphones and tablets converge in size

Games still dominate the biggest app stores

Figure 8: Number of games in the top 10 and top 50 most downloaded free, paid and top grossing apps in the UK Apple App, Google Play, Amazon App and Windows Phone Stores, March 2014

Figure 9: Manufacturers of tablets owned by consumers or present in consumer households, by brand, June 2013

Google Play Games should bring a more cohesive experience for Android

Big publishers look to extend the console experience into portable devices

OFT regulates in-app purchases and data sharing

Figure 10: Number of apps in the 100 top grossing apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the top 100 downloaded free apps on the Amazon Appstore that feature in-app purchases, March 2014



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