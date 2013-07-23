Deep Research Report: Global Data Center Construction Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Global Data Center Construction market to grow at a CAGR of 15.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for colocation services. The Global Data Center Construction market has also been witnessing the use of alternative energy sources. However, the unstable economic conditions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.Global Data Center Construction Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Data Center Construction market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-data-center-construction-market-2012-2016



The key vendors dominating this market space are Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Skanska USA Inc., Structure Tone Inc., and Turner Construction Co.The other vendors mentioned in the report are Mortenson Construction, Electronic Environments Corp., J.E. Dunn Construction Co. Inc., DPR Construction, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., and Holder Construction Group LLC.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164591



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/