Deep Research Report: Global Industry Food Encapsulation Market Growth 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Food encapsulation is a method of stabilizing food ingredients to allow flavor retention, and remove bad taste. Food encapsulation involves techniques to immobilize cells for use within fermentation in food products such as beer, dairy, wine and meat. Consumer’s preference for healthy, tasty and convenient food products and these demands can be met by food encapsulation. Another application includes confectionary items such as chewing gums and candies which need encapsulated sweeteners in order to maintain sweetness over long periods of time.



Due to changing lifestyles there has been wide diversification in food items and this has led the food encapsulation industry players to introduce functional foods. Functional foods are processed or fresh foods that have disease preventing properties and they also supply essential nutrients. Newer way to preserve food is a need of today’s food market. The global increase in health conscious consumers is one of the major drivers for the food encapsulation industries. Maintaining stability of encapsulated food especially during packaging and processing is a major hindrance for food encapsulation industries.



Geographically, North America is the major manufacturer of food encapsulated products trailed by Europe. The market can be also segmented on the basis of types which include microencapsulation, nanoencapsulation and hybrid technologies. Preservation techniques such as microencapsulation and nanoencapsulation have altered the food encapsulation industry. Owing to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility and versatility, microencapsulation is largely preferred over nanoencapsulation and hybrid technologies.



Some of the key players in this market include ABCO Laboratories Inc, Advanced BioNutrition Corporation, Aveka Group, Balchem Corporation, Cargill Inc, Blue California, Encapsys Microencapsulation, Coating Place Inc, FrieslandCampina Kievit, Firmenich Inc and GAT Food Essentials GmbH among others.



