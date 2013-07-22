Deep Research Report: Global Industry Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market Share 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The demand for polyurethane dispersions is mainly triggered by growing demand from the coatings and adhesive industry. In the coming years, the new regulations that limit the amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) allowed in paints, adhesives, coatings and other such products, is expected to provide potential opportunities for the market to flourish.



This market research report by Transparency Market Research estimates and analyses the global demand for polyurethane dispersions in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (kilo tons) for the six year period from 2012 to 2018. It offers information on the driving and restraining factors, latest trends influencing the market and opportunities available in the near future for the polyurethane dispersions market. The demand for polyurethane dispersions in 2012 was 267.1 kilo tons and is forecast to reach 369.3 kilo tons by the end of 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2012 and 2018.



The demand for polyurethane dispersions is mainly fueled by growing demand from the synthetic leather production industry. This report segments the market based on applications such as textile finishing, synthetic leather production and natural leather finishing. Key product segments analyzed, estimated and forecasted in this report include solvent-based and water-based PUDs for the period from 2011 to 2018.



The PUD market is also analyzed based on regional outlook, segmenting the market into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Each of the these geographic areas are further segmented based on PUD applications, and thorough analysis and forecast of each application in terms of revenue and volume for the period from 2011 to 2018 has been included in the report.



