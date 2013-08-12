Deep Research Report on Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2012-2016

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2012-2016” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 11.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of data centers. The Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for containerized data centers. However, the increasing density of data center servers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
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Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Introduction
4. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology
5. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings
6. Data Center Overview
6.1 Data Centers by Type
Tier1 Data Centers
Tier2 Data Centers
Tier3 Data Centers
Tier4 Data Centers
7. Data Center Server Market Size and Forecast
8. Data Center Cooling Overview
8.1 Room Cooling
8.2 Row Cooling
8.3 Rack Cooling
9. Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Landscape
9.1 Market Size and Forecast
9.2 Five Forces Analysis
10. Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Segmentation
10.1 Data Center Air Cooling Solutions Segment
10.2 Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Segment
In-row Liquid Cooling
Overhead Liquid Cooling
In-rack Liquid Cooling
Rear Door Liquid Cooling
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11. Geographical Segmentation
11.1 Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market by Geographical Segmentation
11.2 Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the Americas
Market Size and Forecast
Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the Americas by Segment
Data Center Air Cooling Solutions Market in the Americas
Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Market in the Americas
11.3 Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the EMEA Region
Market Size and Forecast
Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the EMEA Region by Segment
Data Center Air Cooling Solutions Market in the EMEA Region
Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Market in the EMEA Region
11.4 Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the APAC Region
Market Size and Forecast
Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the APAC Region by Segment
Data Center Air Cooling Solutions Market in the APAC Region
Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Market in the APAC Region
12. Vendor Landscape
13. Buying Criteria
14. Market Growth Drivers
15. Drivers and their Impact
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