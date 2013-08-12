Deep Research Report on Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 11.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of data centers. The Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for containerized data centers. However, the increasing density of data center servers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Data Center Overview

6.1 Data Centers by Type

Tier1 Data Centers

Tier2 Data Centers

Tier3 Data Centers

Tier4 Data Centers



7. Data Center Server Market Size and Forecast



8. Data Center Cooling Overview

8.1 Room Cooling

8.2 Row Cooling

8.3 Rack Cooling



9. Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Landscape

9.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.2 Five Forces Analysis



10. Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Segmentation

10.1 Data Center Air Cooling Solutions Segment

10.2 Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Segment

In-row Liquid Cooling

Overhead Liquid Cooling

In-rack Liquid Cooling

Rear Door Liquid Cooling



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11. Geographical Segmentation

11.1 Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market by Geographical Segmentation

11.2 Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the Americas

Market Size and Forecast

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the Americas by Segment

Data Center Air Cooling Solutions Market in the Americas

Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Market in the Americas

11.3 Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the EMEA Region

Market Size and Forecast

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the EMEA Region by Segment

Data Center Air Cooling Solutions Market in the EMEA Region

Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Market in the EMEA Region

11.4 Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the APAC Region

Market Size and Forecast

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market in the APAC Region by Segment

Data Center Air Cooling Solutions Market in the APAC Region

Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Market in the APAC Region



12. Vendor Landscape



13. Buying Criteria



14. Market Growth Drivers



15. Drivers and their Impact



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