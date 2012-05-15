Deep Sea Fishing Becoming Popular Birthday Trend in South Florida

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Recently, more and more people have been choosing to spend their birthday deep sea fishing in South Florida. Numerous boating captains reported April as the most popular month for birthday deep sea fishing excursions. This is an interesting trend since according to the US Census, most birthdays occur in the days between the beginning of September through the end of October. The increasing popularity of deep sea fishing trips mixed with an improving economy appears to be the reason more and more people are choosing to celebrate their birthday Miami deep sea fishing.



The THERAPY-IV operating out of the Haulover Marina reported doubling if not tripling the number of birthday trips taken last month. This deep sea sporting yacht Captained by Stan Saffan has over 45-years’ experience and has seen trends come and go. His 58-foot fishing charter vessel is fully equipped with indoor bar, flatscreen TV and many creature comforts not present in most fishing charters. Innovative designs like this could be partially responsible for the infusion of business in this industry.



Birthday celebrations, bachelor parties and father/son outings are all popular reasons for deep sea fishing excursions. Bachelor parties were the most popular of these events during the wedding season but the recent increase in deep sea fishing birthday celebrations has moved it to the forefront.



Captain Stan’s vessel The THERAPY-IV was recently in the news for donating its time to the “Take a Hero Fishing Tournament” during NAVY Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale. The tournament was a success and added to the many contributions THERAPY-IV and Captain Stan Saffan have made to military service people. Captain Stan has donated a flag pole and American flag mural to the Haulover Marina and frequently takes military service people on deep sea fishing excursions.