Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- The THERAPY-IV, a famed Miami deep sea fishing vessel, extended an offer to Miami Heat’s colorful mascot “Burnie”. The Miami Heat are currently in the NBA finals playing a tough Oklahoma City Thunder team. Stan Saffan, Captain of The THERAP-IV and proclaimed #1 Heat fan, made this offer to Burnie for his continued work with the popular professional basketball team. The Miami Heat have become a strong source of pride and boosted local morale, according to the deep sea fishing Captain.



Captain Stan Saffan has been in the news lately for initially offering LeBron James and Dwayne Wade free fishing trips on one of his two deep sea fishing vessels named The THERAPY-IV. After they performed well in the Conference Finals, the Captain extended his offer to all Miami Heat players. The Miami Heat subsequently won in game seven of the conference finals with the offer still standing for free deep sea fishing trips. The THERAPY-IV Captain then decided to extend the offer to Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra for his efforts and genius strategy getting the team into the finals.



The THERAPY-IV is a fleet of deep sea fishing vessels located in Haulover Marina. Captain Stan has operated out of this marina for over 45-years. The vessels go out twice a day for half-day fishing trips and specialize in catching marlin, sailfish, tarpon, shark, amberjack and more. Captain Stan’s offer to the Miami Heat players and special staff members has been offered for the remainder of the final and could extend to the post-season.