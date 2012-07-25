Deep Sea Fishing Charter Now Offering Bay and Miami In-Shore Fishing

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- The THERAPY-IV, Miami’s leading deep sea fishing charter, recently announced it is now offering Miami inshore fishing trips. The charter fishing company made this announcement on their website, blog and Facebook Fan Page. The THERAPY-IV is traditionally a deep sea fishing charter but is expanding its services to in-shore fishing. In addition to in-shore fishing, they also offer bay fishing in the rich fishing waters of Biscayne Bay.



According to The THERAPY-IV’s website, “….We offer fully equipped outboard boats so you can enjoy some South Florida fishing near the shore”. Additionally, they stated, “this is a great way for you to enjoy a day of fishing without heading out to deep water. Give us a call to find out which inshore fish is currently biting. On any given day we catch the following species: Barracuda, Tarpon, Jacks, Snapper, Ladyfish, Snook, Mackerel, Grunts, Kingfish, and Cobia”.



For reservations of in-shore and bay fishing trips, contact The THERAPY-IV at 305-945-1578. The THERAPY-IV has experience an influx of reservations this summer as more and more people realize the fishing opportunities brought by warm waters and the summer season.



The THERAPY-IV has been in the news recently for its special deep sea fishing offers and fanaticism toward the local Miami Heat. The THERAPY-IV offered all players, coach, mascot and cheerleaders of the Miami Heat free deep sea fishing trips. The offer stood after the Miami Heat’s NBA championship season came to an end and still stands.