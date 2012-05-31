Deep Sea Fishing Yacht Invites Dwayne Wade, Lebron James and Other Miami Heat Players

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Captain Stan Saffan of the Miami Beach deep sea fishing yacht The THERAPY-IV has offered an open invitation for Miami Heat players to go on a deep sea fishing excursion. Any of the players interested can go on a half-day trip fishing for sharks, marlin, tarpon, sailfish and more. The Captain specifically invited Dwayne Wade and Lebron James but extended his offer for a deep sea fishing excursion to all players on the Miami Heat basketball team.



The Miami Heat advanced to the conference finals and has taken a two game lead on a very talented Boston Celtics team. The Miami Heat are no strangers to headlines with a dream team of players and are constantly under pressure to perform. This offer extended by Captain Stan and The THERAPY-IV could help relax players on the team and give them a much needed break from the spotlight.



The THERAPY-IV is a 58-foot deep sea fishing yacht fitted with top-of-the-line fishing equipment and amazing amenities like an indoor bar, flat screen television and more. The THERAPY-IV is located conveniently in Haulover Marina, only fifteen minutes from the American Airlines Arena. The THERAPY-IV’s Haulover Marina location is ideal, as it’s a short distance from deep sea fishing waters, allowing those on fishing excursions to spend more time fishing and less boating getting out to deep waters.



Captain Stan has been a sport fishing yacht captain for over 45-years in South Florida and has seen the positive impact sports team have on the local morale, economy and more. He is a big fan of the Miami Heat and believes their contributions to the city should be rewarded with a fun deep sea fishing excursion. Obviously the players have a very hectic schedule now traveling to and from Boston in their seven-game series, but many people with busy schedules are able to go on fishing excursions as it’s only half-a-day and extremely relaxing.



Any Heat players interested in taking Captain Stan up on his offer can do so by e-mailing him at info@therapy4.com .