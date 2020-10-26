Deep Sentinel Offers Best Home Security with Real Guards 24/7

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Evolving technology has allowed one to keep their home secure and safe, now more than ever before. Several companies are working to develop new solutions to allow homeowners keep their house safe through the use of artificial intelligence.



Leading the charge in this regard is Deep Sentinel, which provides a technology-driven home security system. The company offers a comprehensive security overhaul to one's home, allowing for effective and worthwhile safety. Their motion detection camera is able to record video and send it to the hub through a wireless signal.



The camera's unique artificial intelligence capabilities allow it to assess the situation and recognize potential threats like humans with ease. The camera is able to ignore unrelated or useless events like cars driving by. When it captures something of note, it begins to showcase a bright red LED light. This is sent through high-speed internet to Deep Sentinel's secure cloud. It is then received by the company's active guards who are keeping watch.



Guards at their LiveSentinel center are then assigned to watch the livestream in real-time, and analyze every notification. With a response time of mere seconds, the entire process happens within moments. Guards then intervene into the situation through the 2-way technology present in the camera. The company states that in many cases, a single "hello" is able to ward off potential invaders.



Finally, law enforcement is called to take control of the situation, if the situation has been verified as an actually suspicious event. Deep Sentinel is among the most notable companies working to combine security with technology. With their use of artificial intelligence and Cloud-based technology, they allow their clients to remain safer than ever.



Compared to conventional security systems that contact law enforcement in 8 minutes on average, deep sentinel security review is able to have their guards get a verified look into the situation within seconds. The company hopes to continue improving upon their unique process, allowing homeowners to remain at ease at all times.



About Deep Sentinel

Deep Sentinel is among the most innovative security systems available currently. Clients of the service are able to keep their homes secure through their AI-operated security camera. This camera records any potential dangers and alerts them to guards who are watching the livestreams in real-time. The guards verify if the alert is genuine and notify authorities immediately. Thus, Deep Sentinel offers a unique and effective alternative to traditional security systems.




