Deep Study on China Touch Panel Industry 2013-2017 Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- China has nearly 300 manufacturing enterprises of touch panel; in 2012, the market scale of China’s touch panel industry reached CNY 19.046 billion with year-on-year growth of 62.34%. The Chinese domestic enterprises gradually perfect the industrial chain of touch panel and achieve the localization substitution, which has entered the fields of touch panel, solution programs, key equipment, key materials and touch IC etc. For the upstream material enterprises, such as glass, target materials and ITO film etc., they have achieved the breakthrough to the monopoly of Japan and South Korea’s enterprises, the touch screen lamination promoting the integration progress of industrial chain. Especially in the Pearl River Delta region represented by Shenzhen and Dongguan, the materials needed by the smart terminals have achieved the domestic autonomy, such as glass, driving IC chips, processing equipments, ITO film and other materials.



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For recent years, with the emergence of smart phones and tablet PCs, the touch panel market has got the rapid development; in 2008-2012, the shipments of China’s touch panel showed rapid growth trend and the average annual growth rate was over 40% during that period with rapid development in the industry. In 2012, China’s shipments of touch panel were 426.64 million pieces with year-on-year growth of 71.53%.



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In 2013, the touch panel industry still keeps the rapid growth and the market of ultra-book and non-Apple smart phones is the largest highlight of the touch market. The explosion of market demand for ultrabooks is the major factor of the demand growth for touch panel market in 2013. The explosion of market demand for ultrabooks is the main factor of the market demand increase for touch panel in 2013. Win8 brings in the booming large screen market of touch panel as well as stimulating the prospect of the ultrabook market. But as 2013 is the first year for the development of ultrabook, in order to promote the products, the terminal brands intensify the proportion of ultrabook touch panel.



Table of Contents



1. Development Overview of Touch Panel Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.1 Basic Definition

1.1.2 Major Characteristics of Products

1.1.3 Classification of Products

1.2 Industrial Chain of Touch Panel Industry



2. Development Overview of Global Touch Panel Industry

2.1 Development Status Quo

2.2 Demand

2.3 Development Trends



3. Development Environment of China’s Touch Panel Industry

3.1 Development Environment of China’s Economy

3.1.1 Macroeconomics

3.1.2 GDP

3.1.3 Fixed Asset Investment

3.1.4 Total Amount and Growth Rate of Imports and Exports

3.2 Policy Environment

3.3 Technical Environment



4. Development Status Quo of China’s Touch Panel Industry

4.1 Development Status Quo

4.1.1 Development Status Quo

4.1.2 Domestic Touch Panel Manufacturers Staking Their Claims and Laying Out the Domestic Market

4.1.3 Large Numbers of Orders of Touch Panel Manufacturers of Taiwan Being Transferred to the China’s Mainland

4.2 Supply

4.3 Demand



5. Competition of China’s Touch Panel Industry

5.1 Competitiveness

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Upstream Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Downstream Clients

5.1.3 Treat of Potential Entrants

5.1.4 Competition in the Industry

5.1.5 Treat of Substitutes

5.2 Competitive Pattern of Touch Panel Market

5.3 Technical Competition Trends



6. Upstream and Downstream of Touch Panel Industry

6.1 Upstream Raw Material Industry

6.2 Downstream Application Fields

6.2.1 Smart Phones

6.2.2 Touch Panel Computers

6.2.3 Others



7. Import and Export Statistics of Touch Panel Industry

7.1 Import and Export Statistics of China’s Touch Panel Products, 2010-2012

7.2 Export Destination Regions of Touch Panel Products in 2012



8. China’s Major Touch Panel Enterprises

8.1 Shenzhen O-film Tech Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Main Business

8.1.3 Competitive Advantages

8.1.4 Business Performance

8.1.5 Market Expansion Strategy

8.2 Shenzhen Laibao High-Tech Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Main Business

8.2.3 Competitive Advantages

8.2.4 Business Performance

8.2.5 Market Expansion Strategy

8.3 IRTOUCH SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Main Business

8.3.3 Competitive Advantages

8.3.4 Business Performance

8.3.5 Market Expansion Strategy

8.4 Wuhu Token Sciences Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Main Business

8.4.3 Competitive Advantages

8.4.4 Business Performance

8.4.5 Market Expansion Strategy

8.5 GUANGDONG GOWORLD Co., Ltd.

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Main Business

8.5.3 Competitive Advantages

8.5.4 Business Performance

8.5.5 Market Expansion Strategy



9. Investment and Development Trends of Touch Panel Industry

9.1 Investment Opportunities

9.1.1 Coming of the Multi-Touch Era and the Touch Panel Industry Facing Significant Development Opportunities

9.1.2 Construction of Smart Cities Spurring the Development

9.2 Investment Risks

9.2.1 Competition Intensifying the Risk

9.2.2 Operation Risk

9.2.3 Recognition of International Clients to China’s Manufacturers Needing to Be Improved

9.3 Development Trends

9.3.1 Development Trends

9.3.2 Development Forecast of China’s Touch Panel Market, 2013-2017

9.4 Technical Development Trends



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