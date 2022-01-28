Deepak Chopra, Gregg Braden and Other Noted Authors Discuss the Power of Spiritual Story-Telling on the Convergence, VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- In this VoiceAmerica Convergence Special, Deepak Chopra (Metahuman) and Gregg Braden (The Wisdom Codes ) join William Henry, Sister Jenna, Sister Jayanti, Temple Hayes, Oscar Miro-Quesada, Steven Farmer, Mindahi Bastida Muñoz and J. J. and Desiree Hurtak (authors from the Common Sentience book series) in this inspiring discussion. Ariel Patricia, publisher of the Common Sentience book series joins as co-host and interviewer. Chopra, Braden and four of the authors joined with Convergence Host, Kurt Johnson, in 2021 in the award-winning anthology Our Moment of Choice: Evolutionary Visions and Hope for the Future featured on VoiceAmerica last year.



They state: "We believe the power of story, especially our spiritual stories, allows us to deepen into the Mystery of our souls. This is a such an important topic to discuss because it's time for all of us to feel comfortable sharing the profound, mystical experiences we are having and if we are not having mystical experiences, to be shown through the power of listening or reading other people's spiritual stories what is not only possible but what is becoming increasingly common. The discussions on this broadcast focus on foundational wisdom on spiritual topics, why telling our spiritual stories is important, and how to walk our talk. Thought leaders in each segment will share a personal, mystical experience of their own. We believe pairing the wisdom of the spiritual topic with the sharing of our spiritual stories has the potential to open hearts in a way not otherwise possible and change the way we walk in this world. This is the next level of consciousness we are ready for and we are grateful to the thought leaders and authors on this program who are trailblazing this conversation for all of us."



Guests discuss the power of spiritual stories from their own life experiences across the mystical arenas of meditation and contemplation, relationship to nature and the powerful landscapes of indigenous shamanism, and the process of personal maturation, awakening and ascension. As they note, the emerging science of story speaks to narrative's exceptional power to shape minds and hearts. We find good stories captivating, even spellbinding. Story narratives move us in ways rational argument can't. Most importantly, in these turbulent times, sharing our spiritual stories can lead us to lives of goodness, altruism and abiding well-being.



Join The Convergence on VoiceAmerica for this important and fascinating discussion. It will post on January 28, 2022 and be available on demand thereafter at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2610/the-convergence .



Photo Attached:

Banner for Event (two versions)



