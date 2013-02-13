Deer Antler: A Controversial Health and Longevity Remedy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Deer-antler products have recently been thrust into the spotlight with new reports indicating that professional athletes commonly use deer antler as a performance-enhancing substance. A key herb in the tradition of Chinese Medicine, deer antler is thought to restore balance to the body and improve athletic performance.



Despite the long history of use, deer antler is banned by every major professional sports league. The controversy stems from the idea that it contains IGF-1, or insulin-like growth factor, a substance which is outlawed by many sports organizations.



Why do people use deer antler? During the spring, the antlers on young deer grow at an astounding rate, up to 2 cm per day. Deer antler velvet contains many growth factor substances. When we are young, the concentration of growth factors in our body is relatively high, which promotes lean muscle mass and low body fat. But as we age, the production of growth factors begins to decline. This leads to gradual muscle atrophy and an increase in body fat, especially for inactive individuals.



Deer antler has been used for thousands of years in Chinese Medicine because of the following growth factors which it contains:



- Insulin-like Growth Factor 1(IGF-1) and Factor 2 (IGF-2), which have an anabolic effect on muscle mass, helping to maintain normal fat distribution, promote bone and nerve health.

- Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), which has an effect on the growth and maintenance of bones, promoting protein and fat metabolism, stimulating cartilage growth, and thickening and lengthening bones in children.

- Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF), which is responsible for priming the cell to enter the cycle of cell division; it also assists other growth factors to stimulate and regulate the re-growth of blood vessels to wound sites and damaged bone.



Deer antler also contains many important minerals, proteins and interleukins. Tests show that deer antler velvet is composed of 50% amino acids. It also includes chondrocytes, chrondroblasts, glucosamine, glycoaminoglycans, chondroitin sulfate A, and anti-inflammatory prostaglandins.



Sold as a dietary supplement, it receives little regulation from the Food and Drug Administration, so it is important to find a good quality source for deer antler. Antler sourced in New Zealand is generally the best quality and most humanely cultivated where the deer are well-cared for.



In a recent Sports Illustrated article, retiring Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was reported to have used deer antler after tearing his triceps earlier this season. Popular with professional athletes, deer antler it thought to have the potential to increase healing and recovery, similar to HGH.



Since deer antler is a very potent yang tonic, it’s a good idea to find a formula from a reputable company, using yin elements to provide a complete tonic formula. This balance makes it easy for both men and women to use.



Deer Antler Essence, made by www.JingHerbs.com , with Lycium and He Shou Wu, offers a top quality blend of deer antler and other superior tonic herbs for a complete tonic remedy.



Visit www.JingHerbs.com for more information.



About Jing Herbs

Jing Herbs, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, is a formulator and manufacturer of the finest and most authentic tonic herb formulas available in the world. The company was founded and incorporated by George J. Lamoureux on 02-02-2002. George Lamoureux is the Founder and CEO of Jing Herbs with his long-time colleague, fellow Senior Herbalist, and business partner John Bonds. The entire staff at Jing Herbs has a long and proud tradition of teaching, guiding, and improving the lives of thousands of clients through the use of tonic herbs. Our herbs are sourced from the authentic regions of their origin and we personally travel to China to inspect, select, and approve the raw ingredients. Our dedication to authenticity, integrity, and efficacy is unparalleled in the industry.



Media Contact

Colleen Cackowski

1-877-679-5464

c.cackowski@att.net

www.JingHerbs.com