Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (PINK:DEER) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Auditors Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- An investor in shares of Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (PINK:DEER, formerly NASDAQ:DEER) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Goldman Kurland and Mohidin, LLP, Deer Consumer Products’ auditor over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



If you purchased a significant amount of shares of Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (PINK:DEER) between March 2, 2010 and March 21, 2011, you have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 8, 2013. Investors with a substantial amount of shares of Deer Consumer Products, Inc. should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of investors who purchased common stock of Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (PINK:DEER)) from March 2, 2010 to March 21, 2011,that Goldman Kurland and Mohidin, LLP falsely stated that Deer Consumer Products’ financial statements in its 2009 and 2010 10-Ks comported with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles while in reality Deer Consumer Products’ revenues were overstated.



The plaintiff says that on March 9, 14, and 21, 2011, analyst Alfred Little issued a series of reports disclosing defendants' alleged fraud, which caused the stock price to drop, damaging investors.



Shares of Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (PINK:DEER) declined from over $11 in May 2011 to as low as $0.13 on March 8, 2103.



Those who purchased a significant amount of shares of Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (PINK:DEER) between March 2, 2010 and March 21, 2011, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 8, 2013. Investors with a substantial amount of shares of Deer Consumer Products, Inc. should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com