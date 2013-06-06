Deer Fencing from Deer Busters Reduces Spread of Lyme Disease

Frederick, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Specialized fencing supplier, Deer Busters, stressed the importance of deer fencing and how it can reduce the spread of Lyme Disease. This means your farm animals and your family will be less at risk.



When your property is overrun with deer, it’s probably got another invader along for the ride. Ticks often catch a ride on wild animals like deer, and some of these ticks carry Lyme Disease. By putting up a deer fence though, you can at least reduce the spread of the disease by limiting where deer can roam your property. Deer fencing from Deer Busters is “easy to install, has a long life, and requires little to no maintenance.” It’s also attractive, because its invisible style means you get to keep your great, rural views. That means setting up a deer fence will not only keep unwanted wildlife out of your crops and away from your livestock, but it will also protect your investment against the spread of diseases like Lyme Disease. Plus, when you order more than $99 worth of fencing materials, your entire order ships free, making it even more convenient to protect your property and loved ones.



All of the Deer Busters products are American Made and range from steel fencing to electric fencing. They also sell fencing kits and even deer repellant, so no matter how you want to make deer scram, you can find a product that does it on their website.



About Deer Busters

At Deer Busters, you can get high quality, American Made products meant to keep wildlife out without harming the integrity of your property or the environment. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, 24 hour customer service, and even a low price match guarantee. For additional information please visit, http://www.deerbusters.com/.