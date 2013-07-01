Deer Busters Introduces New Types of Deer Repellent

Frederick, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Deer Busters brings gardeners the ability to keep their gardens an oasis with new deer repellents. A few that are offered are deer scram, liquid deer repellent, and an Ultrasonic Motion- Activated deer and animal repellant. This online store makes it easy for customers to find any type of deer and wildlife repellent that fits their garden- protection needs.



Deer repellents are essential, especially in rural communities where the deer population is high. Deer and other wildlife will easily wander into a person's garden and trample through it. They may eat any vegetables or anything that seems edible, quickly damaging the garden. With the several deer repellents offered at Deer Busters, a person can rest easily knowing that his garden his garden will be safe. The liquid deer repellent, for example, comes in one and two and a half gallon sizes, along with in a ready-to-use 32oz spray bottle. It consists of natural ingredients, making it safe to be around people and plants alike. All a gardener has to do is spray it on their plants, and it gives off an odor that repels the deer. The deer learns it's not edible, and doesn't return. All of Deer Busters repellents are safe for people, plants, and the animals.



Along with repellents, Deer Busters also offers alternative options to keeping out deer, such as deer fencing, other animal fencing, and warning whistles. With the fencing they offer electric fences and poly deer fencing, which are both fairly transparent and long lasting. According to a company representative it states, “Our poly deer fence has a breaking strength of between 600 lb. and 850 lb., and our strongest poly fence is made to last twenty years." Their products are both durable and reliable.



About Deer Busters

Deer Busters has a warehouse located at 9735A Bethel Rd., Frederick, Maryland, and is operated mainly online. Their products are eco-friendly, and non-cruel to animals. Deer Busters has been selling quality garden fencing and deer repellents for over 25 years. For additional information please visit, http://www.deerbusters.com/.