Deer Valley Storage Offer 50% off Mini Storage and RV Storage to the People of Phoenix Az

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- For many Americans, space is now at a premium and storage can provide an affordable solution to creating space within the home without having to give up valuables, heirlooms and other items of worth. Equally, individuals with RVs, Boats and other large items can seldom manage to keep them secure and stored within the confines of their homes or driveway. In Phoenix Arizona, Deer Valley Storage has created a solution to these problems for almost ten years. The company offer a wide variety of storage to fit every conventional need, and are offering half off to new customers in need of space.



The company offer Self Storage in Phoenix in secure compounds, with space available from five feet by five feet to twenty by thirty two feet. The company also offer secure, garaged RV Storage in Phoenix which can equally be used for boats, with set prices according to the size and dimensions of the vehicle in question.



The special offer of 50% discount counts for the first two months of rented storage of any size or type, and gives individuals an ample opportunity to sample the quality of the facility and the services provided. It also gives new customers a taste of what is to come, as the company regularly offer promotions to existing customers.



A spokesperson for Deer Valley Storage explained, “Many people are surprised by how affordable and comprehensive our storage solutions are, and everyone loves an offer. We regularly create coupon codes to reward our loyal and regular customers and for those on active military duty, but this time we have created an exclusive 50% off offer to entice new customers to give us a try. We are confident that this will give new customers confidence to make the right decision for their storage needs.”



About Deer Valley Storage

Deer Valley Mini and RV Storage has enjoyed serving the storage needs of Phoenix, Az since 1994 and remains committed to providing convenient, affordable and secure storage units and parking spaces. Drive up access to all units, online account access and coupons are a few of the many benefits the company offers. Those searching for personal storage in Phoenix can find what they need from Deer Valley. For more information, please visit: http://www.deervalleystorage.com/