Defend Skin Against Environmental Exposure with Sunsafe Rx Sunscreen Supplement

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Spring break is a great time for fun in the sun. Students and adults alike head to various types of locations for the break including the Bahamas, Florida, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and others. It is the perfect time to spend some time in the summer sun and a time to party, relax, and work on your tan. However, a tan is a sign of skin damage, and spending too much time in the sun hasharmful effects on your skin.



One of these harmful effects from sun exposure is a condition called Melasma. Melasma is characterized by brown, grey, and tan patches on the face, particularly onyour cheeks, forehead, and chin.Clinical studies show that natural ingredients such as polypodium leucotomos, grape seed extract, astaxanthin, and otherscan help inmelasma treatment. Sunsafe Rx Pills combine these natural ingredients and many other antioxidantsto help you defend your skin against environmental exposure.



A representative from the company stated, "Melasma is affectedby daily sun exposure and hormonal events such as pregnancy and hormone treatments. It is a type of hyperpigmentation that causes your body to produce too much pigment when exposed to sunlight. Sunsafe Rx is a nutritional supplement that contains many of ingredients clinically proven to help protect you against exposure to the elements."



Please find more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/health-and-wellness/melasma/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com.