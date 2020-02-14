Defend Skin and Eyes Against UV-Induced Erythema with Nutritionary Supplement, Sunsafe Rx Pills

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Sunbathing, surfing, tanning, etc. are a great way to enjoy your time in the summer. You can also go to the park and enjoy a nice picnic with the family. However, the blistering heat of the summer sun has adverse effects on your skin and body. One of the affects that can occur is UV-induced erythema. UV-induced erythema is a skin condition that is characterized by sunburn, skin redness or rash, lesions or spots, bumps, etc. on palms, hands, feet, and knees. People are looking for UV-induced erythema treatment and research shows that the ingredients in the Sunsafe Rx nutritional supplement can help you defend your skin and eyes against UV-induced erythema. The pill can also help support your immune system in the presence of UV rays.



A representative from the company stated, "Erythema is a skin condition that is caused by a number of factors including UV rays, prescription medication, pregnancy, birth control pills, and more. There are many types of erythema, with the most common being UV-induced erythema. The ingredients in Sunsafe Rx pills have been shown to help promote your defenses against the effects of environmental stresses such as UV rays."



https://www.sunsaferx.com/health-and-wellness/erythema/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can in fact be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com.