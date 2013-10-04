Defending Against Sleep Apnea Through Weight Loss

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The condition in which an individual briefly stops breathing during sleep is known as sleep apnea. Developing this condition can lead to a wide array of other heal issues such as cardiovascular disease and daytime sleepiness. Due to rising rates of obesity, sleep apnea is increasing in occurrence and has physicians concerned.



A release from MedPage Today advised that the best way to fight sleep apnea is through a reduction in overall bodyweight. Citing a study conglomeration of studies done by the American College of Physicians, researchers conclude that intensive weight-loss programs can reduce the development of sleep apnea in obese patients.



Exercise and diet not only aid in weight reduction, but also provide sleep benefits such as better overall rest and a regular sleep/wake cycle. In overweight persons, the study suggested that a reduction in weight should be attempted before other more invasive methods are tried.



The most common method of treating sleep apnea is continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) via the use of a machine. Patients wear a mask as they sleep to keep airways open for continued breathing. But even those being treated with a CPAP machine can benefit from weight reduction. Researchers from Oivauni Sleep Clinic in Finland reported obese patients who adapted lifestyle changes, including physical activity and adjustments to diet, were half as likely to have their condition progress from mild to severe.



Weight gain is reported as a factor in elevating the risk of developing sleep apnea, but the same report also concluded that a reduction in weight can improve the condition, or even cure it. Henri Tuomiehto of the JAMA Internal Medicine Journal advised “With these results, we can say that if we change our lifestyle… we really can stop the progression of sleep apnea.”



Preventing or curing sleep apnea is not only important for better rest, but lowers the risk of developing other conditions such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes, the very same conditions that exercise and proper diet also aim to prevent. Making healthy lifestyle changes will bring only positive results to those who embrace them.



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