Defense and Security Survey on Future of the Netherlands Defense Industry Research 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Future Of The Netherlands Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2019



The Future of the Netherlands' Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast Netherlands defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



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Key Findings



- Over the review period, Netherlands defense expenditure decreased at a CAGR of -1.82%, to reach US$10.4 billion in 2014, from US$11.2 billion in 2010

- The Netherlands defense industry is expected to grow at a slow CAGR of 0.59% over the forecast period, from an estimated US$10.3 billion in 2015 to US$10.5 billion in 2019

- The country's military expenditure will be driven by its military modernization programs and the mandate to spend a minimum of 2% of its GDP on defense as required by the NATO.

- The Defense Ministry is expected to procure the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) aircraft, VOSS Improved Operational Soldier System, Volkswagen Amarok DC light vehicles, C4ISR platforms, surveillance radar systems, cyber security, and UAVs, among many others.



Synopsis



This report offers detailed analysis of the Netherlands defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



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In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



- Netherlands defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Netherlands defense industry during 2015-2019, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's spending patterns and modernization patterns

- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by the defense market participants within the country

- Porter's Five Force analysis of the Netherlands defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, tthreat of substitutions, intensity of rivalry, and barrier to entry

- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

- Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the coming 10 years

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Netherlands defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



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Reasons To Buy



- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Netherlands defense industry market trends for the coming five years

- The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

- Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

- A deep qualitative analysis of the Netherlands defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter's Five Force Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts.



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