Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Globally analyzes industry opinions on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impact on investment decisions and growth prospects within the defense industry. This report also examines executive opinion about the current and future state of the economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global defense industry over the next six months. Moreover, this report provides a comparative analysis of survey results with Q4 2013 wherever applicable.



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Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Strategic Defence Intelligence's exclusive panel of leading global defense industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on the defense industry, and forecasts the company and industry growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it provides information about the impact of customer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect investment decisions in the industry over the next six months. Moreover, this report provides a comparative analysis of survey results with Q4 2013 wherever applicable.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



Defense Business Confidence Report Q1 2014” that analyzes the industry sentiments globally on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impact on investment decisions and growth prospects within the defense industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about current and future state of the economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global defense industry over the next six months. Moreover, this report provides a comparative analysis of survey results with Q4 2013 wherever applicable.



Key Features and Benefits



The report projects the current and future operating conditions of the defense industry, and allows readers to make informed business decisions.

The report drives revenues by understanding the present and future economic and consumer issues including key growth regions.



Key Market Issues



Economic conditions are expected to be more favorable in Africa and Australasia in Q1 2014 compared to Q4 2013.

A decrease in buyers' confidence and uneven market conditions in North America remain key concerns for executives operating in Asia-Pacific region



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Key Highlights



Executives expect staff head count to rise marginally in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World over the next six months, with the highest average increase (3.6%) projected in the Rest of the World.

Executives operating in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World expect the biggest increase in sales growth over the next six months.

On-going slow recovery in the global economy is the biggest concern among defense industry players in Q1 2014.

Across the globe, expenditure forecasts for NPD and social media strategy peaked in Q1 2014 compared to Q4 2013.

Globally, improving operational efficiency and responding to government legislation are the key priorities among defense industry executives operating in the Rest of the World.



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