Defense Business Confidence Report Q2 2014: Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Defense Business Confidence Report Q2 2014 is a new report by Strategic Defence Intelligence that globally analyzes industry opinions on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impact on investment decisions and growth prospects within the defense industry. This report also examines executive opinion about the current and future state of the economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global defense industry over the next six months. Moreover, this report provides a comparative analysis of survey results with Q1 2014 and Q4 2013 results, wherever applicable.



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Key Findings

Overall, 38% of defense respondents state that they are operating in a stable economic environment, while 30% state that the current economic conditions are favorable

In comparison to Q1 2014 and Q4 2013, the percentage of respondents who opted for a positive change in customer confidence observed a significant rise in Q2 2014

Industry respondents from North America expect considerable growth in staff headcount and sales in Q2 2014 when compared to Q1 2014 and Q4 2013 results

Improving operational efficiency and retaining customers are the most preferred priorities by defense executives operating across all regions.

Synopsis



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Strategic Defence Intelligence's exclusive panel of leading global defense industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on the defense industry, and forecasts the company and industry growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it provides information about the impact of customer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect investment decisions in the industry over the next six months. Moreover, this report provides a comparative analysis of survey results with Q1 2014 and Q4 2013 results, wherever applicable.



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In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



Industry executives' opinion about the current state global economy: examines the prevailing economic conditions' and executives opinion about the global economy and the state of economy across various regions

Growth prospects of company and industry: provides industry executives' expectation towards growth prospects of their company and the Industry over the next six months and tracks the change in executives' opinion during the last six months

Change in customer confidence: analyzes the defense industry executives' opinion about the change in customer confidence, globally, over the next six months and a comparative analysis with last two quarter results

Impact of supplier prices: determines the expected change in supplier prices across various categories and their impact on business confidence and examines the key factors influencing the change

Change in staff headcount and sales performance: tracks the expected change in staff headcount and sales among industry executives operating in various regions, over the next six months

Investment activities: ascertains the various investment activities on which the industry executives intend to focus on, and tracks the change priorities and strategies regarding future investments

Business concerns: examines the industry executives' attitude towards various business concerns and their change in opinion over the last six months

Key priorities: identifies the immediate priorities of industry executives operating in various regions, and tracks the change in executives' sentiment compared to the last quarter.

Reasons To Buy



The report projects the current and future operating conditions of the defense industry, and allows readers to make effective business decisions

The report assists readers to take strategic decisions by understanding the present and future economic and consumer issues including key growth regions

Defense suppliers will be provided with a clear uncovering of the key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key priorities likely to affect the industry's growth prospects

The report forecasts the change in supplier prices of various products, which are likely to influence the industry's growth prospects over the next six months

The report helps defense executives to recognize the change in customer confidence levels in the global defense industry over the next six months.



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