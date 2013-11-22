Defense Business Confidence Report Q4 2013: Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Published by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Product Synopsis



“Defense Business Confidence Report Q4 2013” is a new report by Strategic Defence Intelligence that globally analyzes industry opinions on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the defense industry. This report also examines executive opinion about the current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global defense industry over the next six months.



Click Here For Download Detail Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/defense-business-confidence-report-q4-2013-report.html



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Strategic Defence Intelligence's exclusive panel of leading global defense industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on the defense industry, and forecasts the companies' and industry's growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it provides information about the impact of customer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect the investment decisions of the industry over the next six months.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Overall, 47% and 38% of respondents expressed a positive outlook for both company and industry growth prospects over the next six months, respectively.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



'Expansion into new markets', 'customer retention', and 'improving operational efficiency' are the most preferred priorities by industry executives operating globally.



Browse Other Reports By Strategic Defence Intelligence - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/strategic-defence-intelligence-84.html



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“Defense Business Confidence Report Q4 2013” is a new report by Strategic Defence Intelligence that analyzes the industry sentiments globally on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the defense industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global defense industry over the next six months.



Key Features and Benefits



The report projects the current, and future operating conditions of the defense industry, and allows readers to make informed business decisions.

The report drives revenues by understanding the present and future economic and consumer issues including the key growth regions.

Readers will be provided with a clear uncovering of the key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key priorities likely to affect the industry's growth prospects.

The report clearly forecasts the change in supplier prices of various products, which are likely to influence the industry's growth prospects over the next six months.

Identifies the major changes in customer confidence levels in the defense industry over the next six months.



View All Defense and Security Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/defense-and-security-market-reports-139.html



Key Market Issues



Globally, 42% of respondents state that they are operating in a 'stable' economic environment, while 33% state that the current economic conditions are 'unfavorable'.

Industry executives across the globe highlight 'the state of the global economy', 'the performance of North American economies', and 'new government proposals' in their area of operations as key concerns over the next six months.

The highest percentage of executives expects an optimistic outlook over company and industry confidence during the next six months.

Overall, 'expansion into new markets' is the most preferred priority by executives operating across all the four regions.

Executives forecast that 'power and energy' prices will rise by 4% over the next six months.



Key Highlights



Across the global defense industry, executives operating in Asia-Pacific forecast the highest increase in staff hiring activities over the next six months.

An analysis of responses by global defense industry executives reveals that the Rest of the World is forecast to witness the smallest sales growth, just 0.7% over the next six months.

Executives highlight 'the state of the global economy' as a key concern in Asia-Pacific that could impact company performance levels over the next six months.

'IT infrastructure' and 'New product development' will be two areas where industry executives expect to increase expenditure the most over the next six months.

Globally, developing contingency plans to deal with government is the least preferred priority among defense industry executives



Related Reports -



The Global UAV Market 2013 - 2023 - http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-uav-market-2013-2023-report.html



The Global Military Radar Market 2013 - 2023 - http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-military-radar-market-2013-2023-report.html



Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears Market 2012 - 2016 - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-commercial-aircraft-landing-gears-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012 - 2016 - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-commercial-aircraft-electrical-systems-market-2012-2016-report.html



The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013 - 2023 - http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-military-fixed-wing-aircraft-market-2013-2023-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/