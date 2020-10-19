Defense Cyber Security Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020 - 2030 - IBM, Cisco Systems, Intel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The growth of the Defense Cyber Security Market can be attributed to an increasing focus on the IP of enterprises and securing remote infrastructure due to work-from-home and remote services programs. The rising focus on defense cybersecurity as a major business essential and not just as a support function is expected to drive the market for security policies and infrastructure. The implementation of cybersecurity solutions is projected to witness growth with increasing penetration of the internet in developed as well as developing nations. The need for security solutions from the aerospace & defense sector has been remarkably high.



Major Key Players of the Defense Cyber Security Market are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Thales Group, DXC Technology Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems plc, SecureWorks Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Raytheon Company.



With growing data breaches in the defense industry, the U.S. is prioritizing its military & defense sector and is actively investing in the research & development of new weaponry systems. For instance, in October 2018, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report declaring that most weapon systems that are being upgraded were found to have mission-critical cyber vulnerabilities. Later that month, the U.S. government signed a law to establish the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). This will enhance defense against cyber-attacks throughout the country.



The U.S. Aerospace Industries Association is highly focused on promoting policies that strengthen the aerospace & defense sector. The defense companies, including BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, and Finmeccanica SpA, are engaged in developing cybersecurity solutions for the defense industry, especially software & network security solutions. The need for preventing cyber-attacks on the military software systems will boost the demand for these solutions in the aerospace & defense sector.



Major Solution of Defense Cyber Security Market covered are:

-> Identity & Access Management

-> Data Loss Prevention Management

-> Security & Vulnerability Management

-> Unified Threat Management



Major Component of Defense Cyber Security Market covered are:

-> Products

-> Solutions

-> Services



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Defense Cyber Security consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Defense Cyber Security market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Defense Cyber Security manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Defense Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Defense Cyber Security Market Size

2.2 Defense Cyber Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Defense Cyber Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Defense Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Defense Cyber Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Defense Cyber Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Defense Cyber Security Sales by Product

4.2 Global Defense Cyber Security Revenue by Product

4.3 Defense Cyber Security Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Defense Cyber Security Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Defense Cyber Security industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



