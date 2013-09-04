Fast Market Research recommends "Defense Expenditure in the United States to 2017: Market Review" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- SDI's "Defense Expenditure in the United States to 2017: Market Review" provides historic, forecast market sizing and budget allocation of the United States defense market. The report also provides a top-level overview and detailed segmentation of the market.
Summary
SDI's "Defense Expenditure in the United States to 2017: Market Review" provides a quantitative view of historic and forecast market sizing and budget allocation, a top-level analysis of the market and analysis by segment. The information in this Market Review draws upon SDI's in-depth, primary research and proprietary databases to provide you with robust, segment specific data. It is an essential resource for professionals active across the industry value chain and for new players considering entry into the market.
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Scope
- Features key historical data on the defense market in the United States.
- Provides key forecast statistics on the overall defense market to 2017.
- Provides segmentation analysis of the defense market in the United States.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the United States defense market using SDI's market and segmentation analysis.
- Identify industry trends in the United States by analyzing the historical industry data.
- Use the sector market sizing and budget allocation data to understand the current landscape and forecasts to discover the future direction of the defense market in United States.
- Formulate crucial business strategies and make the right investment decisions using SDI's forecast figures.
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