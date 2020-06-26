Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Increasing defense expenditure by various countries owing to growing focus on reinforcing military might is likely to drive global defense ground support equipment market outlook. Most of the nations are looking forward to strengthening their defense strategies due to increasing threat of attacks from rival countries. This has led to an escalating demand for combat-ready aircrafts and defense ground support equipment.



Major manufacturers in the aircraft industry are investing in R&D activities to provide support for the special mission aircraft and next-generation fighter jets. Moreover, growing focus of nations on upgrading of existing aircraft fleet may boost Defense ground support equipment market growth.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4486



With defense ground support equipment sector becoming a trending domain, demand for compact and multipurpose ground support equipment aimed at reducing operational cost has augured well among stakeholders. For instance, Aviation Ground Equipment Corporation bagged a deal from the U.S. Air to offer diesel-powered multi-output ground power unit and underpin the JSF F-35 program. The novel GPU is said to offer voltage spanning from 72 kW to 28.5VDC meant for all aircraft types.



Technological advancements in defense aircraft are in line with the trend for state-of-the-art fighter jets to be war-ready within a minimum timeframe. With a slew of next-gen aircraft being equipped with sophisticated systems for minimizing the ground support operation, fighter jets aircraft in defense ground support equipment market space has gained palpable traction among end-users.



Notably, a fighter jet introduced by Dassault Systems—Rafale—is being relentlessly revamped to propel indigenous operational capabilities. Reportedly, the latest upgrade incorporates on-board oxygen generation system (OBOGS), Optronics that is cooled by a built-in auxiliary power unit (APU) and closed-loop nitrogen circuit. The innate system wards off the need for nitrogen supply, liquid oxygen re-filling ground support equipment, among others.



Company profiled in defense ground support equipment market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Cavotec SA

2. Enersys

3. RASAKTI

4. Guinault

5. ATEC Inc

6. MAK Controls & Systems Pvt Ltd

7. Unitron

8. Lp

9. JBT Corporation

10. TLD (Alvest Group)

11. Tronair

12. Mulag Fahrzeugwerk

13. Rheinmetall AG

14. ITW GSE

15. Gate GSE

16. Mototok

17. Merlinhawk Aerospace

18. Kit Aero



Prominent players in defense ground support equipment market space are profoundly investing in operational requirements and designs of support equipment. Notably, mobile support equipment has gained popularity among the next-gen fighter jets, that has skirted indigenous operational capabilities.



Defense ground support equipment market share is slated to gain impetus on the heels of the new equipment being easily transportable, foldable, compact and functioning without any external force. It is worth noting that the equipment warrants merely two sorts of carriages and cradles to undertake armament unloading/loading operations, thereby minimizing operation and maintenance overheads.



In a bid to bolster their product portfolios, leading players are emphasizing collaborations and long-terms contracts with government bodies. The continuous upgrading of combat aircraft has accentuated the requirement of technological advancement in the support equipment.



Get this report Customized to your requirements @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4486



To put things in perspective, a battery of aircraft manufacturers is infusing investments in next-generation equipment. Prominently, recently introduced fifth-generation F-35A needs more sophisticated support equipment vis-à-vis the traditional combat aircraft. Apparently, F-35A's system has additional support equipment to spur efficiency and aircraft flight time.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 5 Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, By Equipment

5.1 Key trends, Defense ground support equipment market by equipment

5.2 Ground Power Unit (GPU)

5.2.1 Ground power unit market size, 2015-2026

5.3 Air Start Unit (ASU)

5.3.1 Air start unit market size, 2015-2026

5.4 Air Conditioning Unit (ACU)

5.4.1 Air conditioning unit market size, 2015-2026

5.5 Tow tractors

5.5.1 Tow tractors market size, 2015-2026

5.6 Deicers

5.6.1 Deicers market size, 2015-2026



Chapter 6 Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Key trends, by type

6.2 Fixed

6.2.1 Fixed market size, 2015-2026

6.3 Mobile

6.3.1 Mobile market size, 2015-2026



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/defense-ground-support-equipment-market



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com