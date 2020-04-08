Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Defense ground support equipment market will be driven by sizeable demand for combat-ready aircraft, along with an upsurge observed in defense budget. Moreover, proliferation in the procurement of defense aircraft and prevalent technological developments have instilled confidence among stakeholders.



The palpable trend for next-gen fighter jets & special mission aircraft is redefining the defense ground support equipment market landscape. Prominent companies are gearing to infuse investments in R&D activities and have already upped their efforts in upgrading existing fleet.



With defense ground support equipment sector becoming a trending domain, demand for compact and multipurpose ground support equipment aimed at reducing operational cost has augured well among stakeholders. For instance, Aviation Ground Equipment Corporation bagged a deal from the U.S. Air to offer diesel-powered multi-output ground power unit and underpin the JSF F-35 program. The novel GPU is said to offer voltage spanning from 72 kW to 28.5VDC meant for all aircraft types.



The Major key players in the defense ground support equipment market are as follows:

1. Cavotec SA

2. Enersys

3. RASAKTI

4. Guinault

5. ATEC Inc

6. MAK Controls & Systems Pvt Ltd

7. Unitron

8. Lp

9. JBT Corporation

10. TLD (Alvest Group)

11. Tronair

12. Mulag Fahrzeugwerk

13. Rheinmetall AG

14. ITW GSE

15. Gate GSE

16. Mototok

17. Merlinhawk Aerospace

18. Kit Aero



According to the latest research report, defense ground support equipment market is set to surpass 0.6 billion by 2026. Some of the leading players profiled in the report are JBT Corporation, Enersys, Cavotec, Tronair, among several others.



Rising cross border terrorism and disputes between nations is intensifying the need for robust defense systems, hence creating lucrative growth opportunities for defense ground support equipment market. Growing demand for combat ready aircraft within minimum timeframe is driving technological advancement, which has facilitated the development of defense aircrafts with advanced functionality.



Increasing investment by the governments of multiple countries towards R&D activities along with contracts for manufacturing next-gen defense aircraft and support equipment will positively impact defense ground support equipment market expansion. Major manufacturers are coming up with new technologies to support next-gen fighter jets and special mission aircraft.



Prominent players in defense ground support equipment space are profoundly investing in operational requirements and designs of support equipment. Notably, mobile support equipment has gained popularity among the next-gen fighter jets, that has skirted indigenous operational capabilities.



Defense ground support equipment market share is slated to gain impetus on the heels of the new equipment being easily transportable, foldable, compact and functioning without any external force. It is worth noting that the equipment warrants merely two sorts of carriages and cradles to undertake armament unloading/loading operations, thereby minimizing operation and maintenance overheads.



