Defence logistics refers to the movement of materials, equipment and military personnel from one place to another. The process of the movement of material may include material management, supply and distribution of the equipment. Defence logistic plays a very crucial role in the supply of material to the military at the time of wars. This includes the national security and manufacturing base to equip, support and supply the Armed Force. The national transportation system allows the movement of the material and resupplies the force once they are deployed. Increase in awareness and providing real-time information regarding the mission and resource allocation are driving the market for defence logistics.



by Type (Planning, Processing, Controlling, Storage, Maintenance), Application (Military Infrastructure, Military Logistics Services, Military FMS), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Airways, Seaways and Railways), Service (Armament, Military Troop, Technical Support & Maintenance, Medical aid, Fire-fighting Protection, Others), End User (Army, Navy, Air Force, Others)



Market Trends:

Vehicle Management System for Defense Logistics Players

Adoption of Network-Centric Warfare Communication Infrastructure



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0

Potential Growth in Emerging Market



Market Drivers:

Modernization In Logistics

Rising Activities of Terrorism and Armed Violence

Increasing Military Spending Around the Globe



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



