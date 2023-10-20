NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2023 -- AMA Research has released a new report on the Defense Logistics market, covering both global and regional scales. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the current market landscape, development, outlook, and status until 2028. The growth of the Defense Logistics market is fuelled by increasing demand in established regions, various types, technological advancements, and expanding end-user penetration. The report mainly focuses on the definition, types, applications, and major key players/manufacturers such as AECOM (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Crowley Maritime (United States), DynCorp International (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States), Kuehne+ Nagel International AG (Switzerland), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (United States), CEVA Logistic (United Kingdom), based on the Global Defense Logistics industrial and supply chain.



Definition:

Defence logistics refers to the movement of materials, equipment and military personnel from one place to another. The process of the movement of material may include material management, supply and distribution of the equipment. Defence logistic plays a very crucial role in the supply of material to the military at the time of wars. This includes the national security and manufacturing base to equip, support and supply the Armed Force. The national transportation system allows the movement of the material and resupplies the force once they are deployed. Increase in awareness and providing real-time information regarding the mission and resource allocation are driving the market for defence logistics.



Market Trends:

Collaborative Logistics Approach

Adoption of Network-Centric Warfare Communication Infrastructure

Vehicle Management System for Defense Logistics Players



Market Drivers:

Rising Activities of Terrorism and Armed Violence

Increasing Military Spending Around the Globe

Modernization In Logistics



Market Opportunities:

Potential Growth in Emerging Market

Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0

The Global Defense Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Planning, Processing, Controlling, Storage, Maintenance), Application (Military Infrastructure, Military Logistics Services, Military FMS), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Airways, Seaways and Railways), Service (Armament, Military Troop, Technical Support & Maintenance, Medical aid, Fire-fighting Protection, Others), End User (Army, Navy, Air Force, Others)



Global Defense Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



