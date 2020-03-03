Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The Global Defense Logistics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Defense Logistics market are AECOM, BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Crowley Maritime, DynCorp International, Lockheed Martin, Kuehne+ Nagel International AG (Switzerland), C.H. Robinson Worldwide and CEVA Logistic (United Kingdom).



Defence logistics refers to the movement of materials, equipment and military personnel from one place to another. The process of the movement of material may include material management, supply and distribution of the equipment. Defence logistic plays a very crucial role in the supply of material to the military at the time of wars. This includes the national security and manufacturing base to equip, support and supply the Armed Force. The national transportation system allows the movement of the material and resupplies the force once they are deployed. Increase in awareness and providing real-time information regarding the mission and resource allocation are driving the market for defence logistics.



Market Drivers

- Rising Activities of Terrorism and Armed Violence

- Increasing Military Spending Around the Globe

- Modernization In Logistics



Market Trend

- Collaborative Logistics Approach

- Adoption of Network-Centric Warfare Communication Infrastructure

- Vehicle Management System for Defense Logistics Players



Restraints

- Complexities in Supply Chain

- High Capital Investment



Type (Planning, Processing, Controlling, Storage, Maintenance), Application (Military Infrastructure, Military Logistics Services, Military FMS), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Airways, Seaways and Railways), Service (Armament, Military Troop, Technical Support & Maintenance, Medical aid, Fire-fighting Protection, Others), End User (Army, Navy, Air Force, Others)



The Global Defense Logistics Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



The Global Defense Logistics market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Defense Logistics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Defense Logistics Market:

The report highlights Global Defense Logistics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Defense Logistics, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Defense Logistics Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Points Covered in Global Defense Logistics Market Study :

Global Defense Logistics Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Defense Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Defense Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Global Defense Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Global Defense Logistics Market Analysis by Type {Planning, Processing, Controlling, Storage, Maintenance}

Global Defense Logistics Market Analysis by Application {Military Infrastructure, Military Logistics Services, Military FMS}

Global Defense Logistics Market Analysis by Transportation Mode {Roadways, Airways, Seaways and Railways}

Global Defense Logistics Market Analysis by Service { Armament, Military Troop, Technical Support & Maintenance, Medical aid, Fire-fighting Protection, Others}

Global Defense Logistics Market Analysis by End User { Army, Navy, Air Force, Others}

Global Defense Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Global Defense Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis............



